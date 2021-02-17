Neighborhood parents take rezoning fight to Planning and Zoning Commission

But when a deeper look is taken one can see that a rezoning for these two neighborhoods to WMS would require bus routes to cross I-85 and some of the most high-traffic areas in the County. Staying at HRMS would not carry with it that result.

One thing parents in these areas have particular trouble with is two in-progress developments in this West Cabarrus County area are currently zoned to go to HRMS. These developments appear to be high-density townhomes and apartment complexes which — in the eyes of these communities — will take spots of families who moved to the neighborhood with this particular school in mind. The growth in the area is forcing a change of plans they say would have been very hard to predict.

“It never once occurred to me that I would need to have to be aware of what is going on 10 miles from my home as far as planning and development is concerned,” Parrish said. “Trust me, we are very engaged in our local area with things that are going on, but we do rely on City officials to be able to look out for us and to realize that infrastructure is important and that we cannot continue to keep growing at this rate without making some changes to do that responsibly.”

Growth, which this City and County prides itself upon, has become an issue once again for parents in West Cabarrus County.