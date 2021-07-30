New report shows academic, social impact of pandemic-era school shutdowns on students

A new report is shedding light on the academic, social, and mental-health damage caused by school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A McKinsey & Co. report released Tuesday, July 27, examined test scores for 1.6 million elementary school students across 40 states in spring 2021 and contrasted the results with scores for students before the pandemic.

The results: On average, pandemic-era children are four months behind in reading and five months behind in math.

Students who are minorities or those who come from low-income householders suffered the most. Kids in majority-black schools were six months behind in reading and math, on average, while kids at schools with an average income below $25,000 a year were seven months behind in math and six months in reading.

Moreover, McKinsey found that high-school students were more likely to drop out of school and that high-school seniors — particularly from low-income families — were less likely to go on to attend college.

The learning losses have an economic impact, as well.