New Superintendent of Public Instruction outlines plan for next 4 years

RALEIGH — Newly elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt gave the State Board of Education three priorities she will be focusing on over the next four years at Thursday’s meeting: literacy, testing and accountability, and human capital.
Truitt won November’s election over Democratic challenger Jen Mangrum with 51.4 percent of the vote. Her experience includes being a high school teacher, a turnaround coach, an education advisor for Governor Pat McCrory, an associate vice president for P-12 Partnerships, and working for the University of North Carolina's general administration.
She is replacing Mark Johnson as North Carolina’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“Literacy, testing and accountability, and human capital are critical in our work to recover from COVID and key to transforming districts and schools in accordance with Leandro,” Truitt said. “The department will prioritize these three things throughout the next four years to usher in a new era of public education in our state.”
COVID-19 was a large focus in Truitt’s statements she made Thursday. She already joined Governor Roy Cooper this week as the state is now “urging” districts to move back toward in-person learning after schools shut down as educational institutions in March and have gradually moved back toward getting students in classrooms.
Kannapolis City Schools is currently operating in Gov. Cooper’s Plan C through Feb. 16 while Cabarrus County Schools is in Plan B. Children up to third grade will move into Plan A on Feb. 16 in CCS while fourth and fifth graders are scheduled to return to fully in-person instruction on March 15.
“Learning loss resulting from COVID has the potential to be a generational hurdle, but the data we have seen shows us that schools can reopen safely if they adhere to COVID prevention policies,” Truitt said during Tuesday’s press conference. “For many schools, the logistics of returning to in-person instruction five days per week will be a challenge, but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head on so that all students have a chance to fulfill their potential. With strong prevention measures in place, and the scientific research to back them, now is the time to act. North Carolina’s students cannot lose any more time.”
A recent study done by Duke showed person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 has been limited in schools operating in Gov. Cooper’s Plan A and Plan B. While there is more research to be done on the issue, Gov. Cooper used this study to defend allowing schools to remain open in Plan A at a press conference two weeks ago.
In recent weeks the state senate authored a bill focusing on getting students back onto campuses in Plan A. Gov. Cooper said he had some concerns about this particular legislation which has not been passed yet, but he has repeatedly defended having students on campus in recent months.
Truitt wants students to be on campus and elaborated on why she feels that way in Thursday’s meeting. Her thinking goes back even before the start of the pandemic.
“If we want to truly address learning loss that has resulted from COVID, the conversation must begin with literacy,” she said. “Reading and math proficiency has been a decades-long struggle in North Carolina—a struggle that certainly pre-dates COVID. If we want to change the statistics and improve reading proficiency, our state must start doing things differently. My goal is for us to shift from a one-by-one approach focused on individual students who struggle in reading to instead addressing the underlying issue: the methods used to teach reading. The department will share more on this priority in the coming weeks.”
Testing was also a large portion of her comments.
“As part of the department’s continued COVID transition and recovery efforts, we will seek to change our current system of student testing and school accountability,” she said. “Testing is an essential tool used by educators to see where knowledge gaps exist and will undoubtedly play a key role in navigating the path forward out of COVID. But it must be student-centered, allow teachers to make data-driven instructional decisions, and provide timely communication to parents regarding their child’s performance. The fallout of the pandemic has also underscored the limitations of the current school accountability system in place. We need to reform the accountability model so that it better reflects the myriad ways schools are working to transform teaching and learning.”
Finally, Truitt said her focus will be on putting talented teachers in positions to help a child’s education.
“I know that in order to equip students, we must invest in the very people on the frontlines who lead, teach and guide every day,” she said. “This is why we will develop a human capital strategy that creates a robust pipeline of highly qualified teachers, principals, and school support personnel in every district. We know that many of our students do not have fully licensed math teachers, and our schools frequently lack teachers for exceptional children and secondary science. As students transition back into the classroom in the coming months, school support staff like school psychologists will play a pivotal role in helping students’ recovery emotionally and academically.
“My team and I look forward to working with the State Board, the General Assembly, and our educators to accomplish this vision.”