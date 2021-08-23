New Superintendent talks importance of keeping community informed of specific COVID-19 numbers

CABARRUS COUNTY — No matter who was named the new Superintendent of Schools by the district that person knew they were going to have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s no way around it. Even with nearly 59 percent of the adult population in the state vaccinated according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and everyone ages 12 and up eligible to receive the vaccine, the pandemic is still a topic of discussion in the state.
So when Dr. John Kopicki was sworn in as the new Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools at last Monday’s Board of Education meeting, he made sure to let the community know he was already planning for what’s ahead.
“There are some things that you’ve said this evening that have made me — I don’t want to say pause — but think through some things that we can do to try and help (all) our teachers, our parents, our students, our Board Members, our community in terms of continuing to tackle this issue,” he said at the meeting. “Some of the concerning things are obvious, the case numbers are up, the percentage of the positives are up, the hospitalizations are up, the case counts between the ages of 5 and 18 are up, keeping in mind 12-year-olds and younger are not vaccinated and can’t be vaccinated which is a big concern for all of us whether you want to mask or not mask that’s a reality and a fact.”
He continued: “I think there are some things we can do, the metrics for one. One of the things we can do…I can say as the Superintendent of the school district I can create a metric that measures case counts in schools. I can measure case counts in schools, I can measure grade levels, I can measure percentages and I know we can do that effectively.”
Throughout the 2020-21 school year Cabarrus County Schools updated its case numbers every Monday at 5 p.m. They started doing so Oct. 26 which was a week after students were allowed back on campuses after being away from them since March.
Starting on Jan. 25 it also began reporting quarantine totals across the district as teachers who were isolated due to being exposed to a case were starting to put a strain on CCS in putting educators in classrooms to teach students.
Throughout that time CCS reported numbers of cases in each individual school across the district but did not do so with quarantines. They reported that number in lump sums. There was one occasion when the district did report individual quarantines with a single school when W.M. Irvin Elementary School was forced to move to remote learning when 17 cases of COVID were reported and 95 were put into quarantine. Interestingly this was not ultimately discovered to be what was qualified as a cluster as no connection was found between the cases. One cluster was reported at an elementary school a few weeks before that but that school was never officially identified.
The extent of specificity week to week in CCS reporting cases was limited to what schools had cases and how many there were. Dr. Kopicki wants to go deeper than that this year and detailed why he would like to do that in a video call with the Independent Tribune on Friday.
“I think the more specificity that you can understand and gather, the better you understand what’s occurring in your environment,” he said. “It’s obviously, without question, going to help us inform our decisions. I don’t want to guess because that’s not the right way to do things. I tend to be very practical and I make sure to have the evidence. Give me the proof of what’s happening. So I think this will provide us with a little bit more detail as we go about the school year.”
Dr. Kopicki recommended at Monday’s meeting for the district to require masks to begin the year. The Board of Education ultimately voted 5-2 in favor of his recommendation. Several schools in North Carolina have already seen the effects of going without masks. Mooresville Graded School District originally began the year with a masks-optional decision but reversed that after the first week of school where more than 80 students were forced to quarantine due to being qualified as a close contact to a COVID-positive individual. Had masks been required the school’s Superintendent said the number would have been less than 10.
That is a fact of the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit which most schools in the state elected to adopt when making a masking decision to start the year. Under the Toolkit, a student must quarantine for 10 days (if symptom free) if they come in close contact with a COVID-positive person while neither is wearing a mask.
However, under the Toolkit, a student does not have to quarantine at all if “masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person.”
Since the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted to adopt the Toolkit at the meeting when they originally voted to make masking optional, they must follow these guidelines throughout the year. While it may not be a requirement the Board of Education agrees with, it is still a requirement since they adopted the Toolkit. And as Dr. Kopicki said at last Monday’s meeting, it is the best decision to go with these recommendations to keep children in the classroom and as safe as they can be. It will also make tracking COVID cases across the district easier, and more specifically, the quarantine numbers will be much lower because of the recommendations.
“I think we need to be able to say, for example, if Hickory Ridge has large outbreaks and Cox Mill Elementary does not, these are things we (need to) understand,” Dr. Kopicki said Friday. “Is it occurring all over the place or is it not occurring? So I think we’re just trying to seek to understand better as to how we can handle the situation. Because, to be frank and honest, everybody wants the environment that we’ve known to be, 14, 15 months ago. We want our kids coming in in a normal environment without masks on, but that’s just not the environment that we live in right now. But we are trying to get there.”
With Cabarrus County Schools opening for the school year Monday, Dr. Kopicki will start to see how his plans are working soon. For now they are opening schools with masks required and putting in place the protocols and procedures recommended by the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the state of North Carolina.
The district’s new Superintendent will get to see both the data he is collecting on paper, but also he’ll get to see the schools first hand as he plans to meet everyone he can and get to as many campuses as possible as he starts his brand new job.
“I will be heading out to schools over the next month. I’m going to meet all of the faculty, I’m going to be in all of the buildings over the next month,” he said. “You’ll see me at events, you’ll see me at athletic events, extracurricular events, you’ll see me as a presence in the community. I encourage people to reach out to me, introduce themselves to me. I want to be involved and engaged in the community and I forward to it, so I will be a presence in the Cabarrus County School system, but I also plan to be a resident of the Cabarrus County community.”
Getting to know the community, his employees and his students is priority No. 1 for Dr. Kopicki, but keeping everyone informed and learning as much as he can about what he can along the way is important to him as well.
“I want to become astutely informed to improve and grow the Cabarrus County School system, but I have to seek to understand that first,” he said. “I want to know what other people are thinking. I want to reach out and understand what kind of partnerships are out there. I want to build relationships, develop relationships, make sure that we’re doing all the right things to provide the access to opportunity and resources for all of our children so that when they leave here they’re ready to walk out of the Cabarrus County School system and change the world.”