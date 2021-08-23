New Superintendent talks importance of keeping community informed of specific COVID-19 numbers

With Cabarrus County Schools opening for the school year Monday, Dr. Kopicki will start to see how his plans are working soon. For now they are opening schools with masks required and putting in place the protocols and procedures recommended by the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the state of North Carolina.

The district’s new Superintendent will get to see both the data he is collecting on paper, but also he’ll get to see the schools first hand as he plans to meet everyone he can and get to as many campuses as possible as he starts his brand new job.

“I will be heading out to schools over the next month. I’m going to meet all of the faculty, I’m going to be in all of the buildings over the next month,” he said. “You’ll see me at events, you’ll see me at athletic events, extracurricular events, you’ll see me as a presence in the community. I encourage people to reach out to me, introduce themselves to me. I want to be involved and engaged in the community and I forward to it, so I will be a presence in the Cabarrus County School system, but I also plan to be a resident of the Cabarrus County community.”

Getting to know the community, his employees and his students is priority No. 1 for Dr. Kopicki, but keeping everyone informed and learning as much as he can about what he can along the way is important to him as well.

“I want to become astutely informed to improve and grow the Cabarrus County School system, but I have to seek to understand that first,” he said. “I want to know what other people are thinking. I want to reach out and understand what kind of partnerships are out there. I want to build relationships, develop relationships, make sure that we’re doing all the right things to provide the access to opportunity and resources for all of our children so that when they leave here they’re ready to walk out of the Cabarrus County School system and change the world.”