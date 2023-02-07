Miller named to South Dakota State dean’s list

BROOKINGS, SD – South Dakota State announces Edward Miller of Concord has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Miller is a student in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences.

Latherow earns dean’s list recognition

VALDOSTA, GA – Valdosta State University congratulates Maia Latherow of Concord, NC for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Latherow is one of more than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.

Belmont announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Students are: Mattea Williams of Concord, Brooke Eller of Huntersville, Ann Lee of Matthews, Grace Swing of Mooresville

Local students named to Mars Hill dean’s list

MARS HILL, NC – Mars Hill University recognizes 339 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.

Among them are:

China Grove – Noah Miles Steedley.

Concord – Landon Cole Honeycutt, Brennen Robert Jones, Michaela Rhiannon Barber.

Mount Pleasant – Sara Grace Cook.

Salisbury – Hannah Rose Shoaf..

Concord resident receives academic honor

ATCHISON, Kan. – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Emilia Shoup of Concord was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester, which ended Dec. 12, 2022.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President’s List and 794 made the Dean’s List.

Cope achieves academic honors from Nichols

DUDLEY, MA – Brandon Cope from Kannapolis achieved Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Nichols College.

The President’s List and Dean’s List recognize those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. To be included on the President’s List, a student must have a grade point average of 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive Dean’s List honors.