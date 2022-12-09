Norhwest Cabarrus' Jacobs named assistant principal of the year

Jacobs has been at Northwest Cabarrus High since 2015, serving first as a school counselor and most recently as an assistant principal. She graduated from UNC Wilmington in 2009 with a degree in psychology and completed her master’s degree in counseling at Wake Forest University in 2015. She is a graduate of UNC Charlotte’s Aspiring High School Principals Program.

Jacobs' colleagues nominated her for the award. In their nomination, they wrote “Lacee is a great leader who handles all of her duties as an assistant principal but also makes time to help anyone at any given time. She is an advocate for students who consistently provides meaningful feedback and insight with all students’ best interest at the core of her decisions. She is a mentor for all of the leaders – staff and students – in our building. How she treats others and her amazing work ethic are an example for how a school’s culture should operate.”