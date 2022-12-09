Norhwest Cabarrus' Jacobs named assistant principal of the year

Lacee Jacobs, Assistant Principal for Instruction at Northwest Cabarrus High School, has been named the 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year for Cabarrus County Schools.
Jacobs has been at Northwest Cabarrus High since 2015, serving first as a school counselor and most recently as an assistant principal. She graduated from UNC Wilmington in 2009 with a degree in psychology and completed her master’s degree in counseling at Wake Forest University in 2015. She is a graduate of UNC Charlotte’s Aspiring High School Principals Program.
Jacobs' colleagues nominated her for the award. In their nomination, they wrote “Lacee is a great leader who handles all of her duties as an assistant principal but also makes time to help anyone at any given time. She is an advocate for students who consistently provides meaningful feedback and insight with all students’ best interest at the core of her decisions. She is a mentor for all of the leaders – staff and students – in our building. How she treats others and her amazing work ethic are an example for how a school’s culture should operate.”
People are also reading…
At Northwest, Jacobs leads the instructional design teams, serves as the lead for building the master schedule, and ensures all students have access to opportunities to succeed. She has been a pivotal leader in their implementation of a seminar block, where teachers and students focus on their social and emotional well-being.