 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Greenville announces Spring Dean’s List
0 Comments

North Greenville announces Spring Dean’s List

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Higher education

Do you have information about a local student’s achievement, scholarships earned or available, or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 From Pixabay.com

TIGERVILLE, SC – North Greenville University (NGU) has released its Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Undergraduate students named to the dean’s list carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking a minimum of 12 hours.

Online and traditional students attending the Tigerville Campus recognized for this academic achievement are:

Huntersville – James D. Edmiston, Grayson Hickert.

Kannapolis – Hannah C. Waters.

Salisbury – Avery L. McGrail.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program
Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

  • Updated

“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts