North Greenville announces Spring Dean’s List

TIGERVILLE, SC – North Greenville University (NGU) has released its Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Undergraduate students named to the dean’s list carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking a minimum of 12 hours.
Online and traditional students attending the Tigerville Campus recognized for this academic achievement are:
Huntersville – James D. Edmiston, Grayson Hickert.
Kannapolis – Hannah C. Waters.
Salisbury – Avery L. McGrail.
