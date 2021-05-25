Northwest Cabarrus 'Senior Walk to Boger' the 'best it's been'

CABARRUS COUNTY — Swaths of students, parents, educators and community members swarmed Northwest Cabarrus Drive and Dovefield Lane on Tuesday as the Class of 2021 took the “Senior Walk to Boger.”

This is a tradition the Senior Class at Northwest Cabarrus High School does every single year, but this one was notably special. The school was forced to take a one-year hiatus on the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and it was clear the community missed it.

Kelly Mavropoulos is the graduation coach at Northwest Cabarrus and she said on any given year they could have 35 to 350 students who participate in the walk. Some years they have more, others they have less but this year the line of students was a sight to behold stretching almost the entirety of Northwest Cabarrus Drive.

As amazing as their attendance was the community came out in force as well as did the elementary school who greeted their graduates out in front of their school at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was a truly special event for Northwest Cabarrus Principal Chris Myers.

“Obviously we’re biased, but this is the best that it’s been to this point. Just (an) amazing turnout,” he said. “The kids, the parents, the student body, it could not have gone any better.