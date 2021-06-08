 Skip to main content
Ochsenreiter makes Vol State Dean's List
Ochsenreiter makes Vol State Dean's List

Higher education

GALLATIN, TN – Trenton Ochsenreiter of Kannapolis has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List and Honor Roll at Volunteer State Community College.

In order to be awarded both the Dean's List and Honor Roll recognition, students must have accumulated a minimum of eighteen overall collegiate-level hours and complete a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term.

