 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio University announces Dean's List
0 Comments

Ohio University announces Dean's List

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Higher education

Do you have information about a local student's achievement, scholarships earned or available or information about higher education? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay

ATHENS, OH – More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Over 40 states were represented on the Dean's List, including: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Washington and Ohio. Students also represented China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and many other countries.

Students included:

Charlotte – Ogbonna Uche.

Huntersville – Peyton Carpenter, Katie Clarke, Mia White.

Matthews – Clare Thomas.

Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program
Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

  • Updated

“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts