Ohio University announces Dean's List

ATHENS, OH – More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean's List, including: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Washington and Ohio. Students also represented China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and many other countries.
Students included:
Charlotte – Ogbonna Uche.
Huntersville – Peyton Carpenter, Katie Clarke, Mia White.
Matthews – Clare Thomas.
Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.