Old Armor Beer Company donates nearly $9,000 to police, fire departments

KANNAPOLIS — A local brewing company has donated nearly $9,000 to the Fire and Police Departments after the sale of two special beers.
Old Armor Beer Company, which opened in downtown Kannapolis earlier this year, sold two new beers over the summer — the Redline and the Blueline — and pledged a portion of all proceeds to the departments.
Wednesday, Old Armor Beer Company presented the Fire Department with a $6,320 check and the Police Department with one of $2,625.
All of the money donated will go to charities of the departments’ choices.
“A big THANK YOU to Old Armor Beer Company and their customers,” the City said in a Facebook post.
The Fire Department will donate its proceeds to the Burned Children’s Fund which is a North Carolina charity dedicated to the support, education and recovery of burn survivors and their families and the prevention of burn injuries.
Organized in 1989, this fund has led to the opening of many chapters supporting it throughout the state which have participated in the development of new fire/burn prevention programs, new means of fundraising, support of the Burn Center, Camp Celebrate, and also Fire and Life Safety efforts in their own areas.
At the state level, firefighters benefit by increasing public relations, partnerships with local businesses, and networking with other fire departments, according to the charity’s website.
The money donated to the police department will go to the “Cops Target Kids for Christmas” event where children are paired up with an officer and the two spend the day shopping at Target, which is one of the department’s key community partners.
This event began eight years ago when the police department teamed up with Kannapolis City Schools to help identify disadvantaged children in the community and give them a better Christmas.
Three years ago each child was given $300 to spend with half of that going to clothing.
This donation from Old Amor Beer Company will go a long way again this year.
“Thank you for helping us - help children in our community,” the City’s Facebook post read.
