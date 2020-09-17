Old Armor Beer Company donates nearly $9,000 to police, fire departments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — A local brewing company has donated nearly $9,000 to the Fire and Police Departments after the sale of two special beers.

Old Armor Beer Company, which opened in downtown Kannapolis earlier this year, sold two new beers over the summer — the Redline and the Blueline — and pledged a portion of all proceeds to the departments.

Wednesday, Old Armor Beer Company presented the Fire Department with a $6,320 check and the Police Department with one of $2,625.

All of the money donated will go to charities of the departments’ choices.

“A big THANK YOU to Old Armor Beer Company and their customers,” the City said in a Facebook post.

The Fire Department will donate its proceeds to the Burned Children’s Fund which is a North Carolina charity dedicated to the support, education and recovery of burn survivors and their families and the prevention of burn injuries.

Organized in 1989, this fund has led to the opening of many chapters supporting it throughout the state which have participated in the development of new fire/burn prevention programs, new means of fundraising, support of the Burn Center, Camp Celebrate, and also Fire and Life Safety efforts in their own areas.