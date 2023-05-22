LEXINGTON, VA – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Area students are:
East Carolina University – Reagan Orwig of Concord.
University of North Carolina at Charlotte – Brendan Godwin of Concord.
University of Georgia – Landon Poythress of Harrisburg.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.