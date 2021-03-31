Palmer Foundation donation helps keep Rowan-Cabarrus Community College at forefront of advanced manufacturing education

“This generous donation from the Palmer Foundation supports our partnership with the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council to prepare students in our community and beyond with the skills they need to work in computer-driven, data-intensive jobs in the advanced manufacturing industry,” said Craig Lamb, Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Continuing Education. “Rowan-Cabarrus is pleased to grow our relationship with MSSC to become a Master Training Center. As the largest provider of MSSC Certified Production Technicians in North Carolina, this is the next step in our movement to prepare the next generation of manufacturing workers.”

By serving as a hub for instructor training and certification, Rowan-Cabarrus is helping expand opportunities for high school students and others to pursue CPT certification and land high-quality jobs. In addition to Rowan-Cabarrus, Sandhills Community College and Lenoir Community College now serve as MSSC instructor certification sites.

Mary Jane Palmer Enroth, who represented the Palmer Foundation in presenting the donation at a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, expressed the hope that the College’s participation as a state training center could be the beginning of a national trend in manufacturing training. The Palmer Foundation provides strategic philanthropic donations for programs that prepare youth and adults for quality careers.