Parents, educators gather for demonstration ahead of Monday's CCS BOE meeting

CABARRUS COUNTY — Educators and parents gathered at the Cabarrus County Schools Education Center on Monday in protest before a called meeting of the Board of Education.
The meeting was called Friday several days after School Board Member Laura Blackwell was heard during a recess saying the “R word” while expressing frustration with the events that were transpiring that night.
The Board of Education is scheduled to have a discussion regarding appropriate and inappropriate Board Member speech.
Blackwell apologized for her comments with a statement last week, but since saying what she did a petition has garnered nearly 5,000 signatures calling for her resignation.
Not all of the educators and parents who demonstrated Monday called for Blackwell to resign, but they do want to see her disciplined.
“Teachers are expected to behave a certain way when we’re out in the community,” one teacher who preferred not to be identified said. “In the classroom there are expectations for our behavior and we’re just hoping our school board demonstrates that same kind of behavior and sets a high expectation for themselves.”
She continued: “What would happen if a teacher did that in a virtual classroom setting? Use language like that in front of 30 kids and their families. So whatever would happen to that teacher I think we should have the same expectations for our school board.”
Cabarrus County Schools released a statement last Tuesday condemning Blackwell’s comments, and in doing so, it also included reference to the Board of Education’s Policy Code: 2120 Code of Ethics for School Board Members.
In that code it says in Section B.5 that all school board members should: “model civility to students, employees and all elements of the community by encouraging the free expression of opinion by all board members and engaging in respectful dialogue with fellow board members on matters being considered by the board.”
There are no direct references in the policy to what discipline would be for a violation of this code, but some educators have said they would have been fired for making such comments publicly.
Blackwell called her use of the “R word” “insensitive” and “unacceptable” and that was echoed by several of those in attendance at the demonstration Monday.
“As a mother of a child on the spectrum, as a teacher, and as a member of the community, I just feel like, (yes) she apologized, and everyone makes mistakes, but that particular word is just such a vile word and clearly that’s just in her vernacular,” another educator who preferred not to be identified said. “To be comfortable enough to say it to the Board Chair (Rob Walter), even when she thought that nobody was listening says a lot too.
“I just think that someone in her position that’s making decisions for our children in our community shouldn’t have that in her vernacular. That should be a word that’s not used.”
Another parent wondered if the use of the word could even affect decisions made as an elected official.
“My main thing is, how can we expect the Board to be fair when they approve our EC budgets if they think language like this is acceptable?” A parent who preferred not to be identified said. “We need a Board that’s empathetic and sympathetic and supports our children, not belittles them.”
The Cabarrus County Board of Education will meet for its called meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
You can view that meeting at Cabarrus County Schools’ YouTube page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!