Parents, educators gather for demonstration ahead of Monday's CCS BOE meeting

She continued: “What would happen if a teacher did that in a virtual classroom setting? Use language like that in front of 30 kids and their families. So whatever would happen to that teacher I think we should have the same expectations for our school board.”

Cabarrus County Schools released a statement last Tuesday condemning Blackwell’s comments, and in doing so, it also included reference to the Board of Education’s Policy Code: 2120 Code of Ethics for School Board Members.

In that code it says in Section B.5 that all school board members should: “model civility to students, employees and all elements of the community by encouraging the free expression of opinion by all board members and engaging in respectful dialogue with fellow board members on matters being considered by the board.”

There are no direct references in the policy to what discipline would be for a violation of this code, but some educators have said they would have been fired for making such comments publicly.

Blackwell called her use of the “R word” “insensitive” and “unacceptable” and that was echoed by several of those in attendance at the demonstration Monday.