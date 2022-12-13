Parisi honored with first Grace Mynatt Award of Excellence

Honoring the legacy of Cabarrus County Education Foundation founder Grace Mynatt, the first-ever Grace Mynatt Award of Excellence recently was presented to Dave Parisi.

Parisi is an engineering and robotics teacher at Jay M. Robinson High School and CCS VEX Robotics director. He was honored at the annual Partners in Education Lunch.

Mynatt’s servant leadership to the community and especially the foundation led to the establishment of this annual award. CCEF found there is no better first recipient than Parisi as he initiated the VEX Robotics program at Jay M. Robinson and has worked tirelessly to expand it to most schools within the district.

This opportunity afforded to Cabarrus County Schools students builds critical life skills in a collaborative team dynamic that helps students build their futures, according to Cheryl Anderson, a program participant who graduated this past weekend from UNC Charlotte, and Tyler Leyton, a current participant.