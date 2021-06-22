Patriots Elementary second graders submit their own '7 Wonders of Cabarrus County'

For instance, students in Ms. McClain’s class pointed out Barber-Scotia College was founded in 1867 and was originally a college for African-American women. Mrs. Reynolds’ class found that The Creamery was originally a Coca-Cola factory before it was purchased in 1974 by the Burrage family. Mrs. Bozeman’s class research into the Gem Theatre revealed it had to be rebuilt after a fire in 1942 and eventually added its unique balcony seating in 1948 following the incident.

Their selections also caused a level of appreciation they might not have expected. Steve Morris is both the owner of the Gem Theatre and the Board Chair of the Cabarrus County Commissioners. He was excited to hear his Theatre was selected as one of the 7 Wonders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That is very exciting news to know that they would have mentioned the Gem Theatre,” Morris said. “That is confirmation of the things that we try to do here which is to create special memories for all of the citizens of our area and particularly for school children. We have arranged a lot of affordable programs for our school classes for merit events and things of that nature, so to hear that second graders would include us in the list of 7 Wonders in the area is extremely exciting.”

Every single class took extensive time to research their particular Wonder and truly showed what made their decision unique.