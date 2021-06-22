Patriots Elementary second graders submit their own '7 Wonders of Cabarrus County'

CONCORD — When Herodotus and Callimachus were coming up with their Ancient Wonders of the World, they were giving sightseers their “themata” or “must-sees” of their time. Well now, Cabarrus County has its own “must-sees” and a new group of potentially future influential writers have painstakingly compiled their over the last several months.
Inspired by The Charlotte Observer’s “The 7 Wonders of Charlotte,” Patriots STEM Elementary second graders set out to create their very own list of “things to be seen” in Cabarrus Cabarrus County, and it would be hard to convince anyone their list isn’t spot on.
As part of their yearly PBLs (Project Based Learning) each second grade class at Patriots Elementary took time to come up with their own Wonders and actually submitted pieces to County Commissioners to ask for their particular Wonder to be recognized as such.
This is what they came up with:
- Ms. McClain’s Class — Barber-Scotia College
- Mrs. Cahill’s Class — Concord Mills Mall
- Mrs. Boteilho’s Class — Frank Liske Park
- Mrs. Bozeman’s Class — Gem Theater
- Mrs. Newman’s Class — Gibson Mills
- Ms. Reynolds’ — The Creamery
- Mrs. Bailey’s Class — Reed’s Gold Mine
They also included their reasoning in their PBLs and important facts to go along with them.
For instance, students in Ms. McClain’s class pointed out Barber-Scotia College was founded in 1867 and was originally a college for African-American women. Mrs. Reynolds’ class found that The Creamery was originally a Coca-Cola factory before it was purchased in 1974 by the Burrage family. Mrs. Bozeman’s class research into the Gem Theatre revealed it had to be rebuilt after a fire in 1942 and eventually added its unique balcony seating in 1948 following the incident.
Their selections also caused a level of appreciation they might not have expected. Steve Morris is both the owner of the Gem Theatre and the Board Chair of the Cabarrus County Commissioners. He was excited to hear his Theatre was selected as one of the 7 Wonders.
“That is very exciting news to know that they would have mentioned the Gem Theatre,” Morris said. “That is confirmation of the things that we try to do here which is to create special memories for all of the citizens of our area and particularly for school children. We have arranged a lot of affordable programs for our school classes for merit events and things of that nature, so to hear that second graders would include us in the list of 7 Wonders in the area is extremely exciting.”
Every single class took extensive time to research their particular Wonder and truly showed what made their decision unique.
To see her students get into the project as much as they did despite the challenges that came along with it truly inspired Mrs. McClain.
“Learning about the world and the community around my students remained at top priority, even during a pandemic,” she said. “It was so exciting to watch and hear my students collaborate during the 7 Wonders of Cabarrus County PBL.”
This experience even had some students questioning the decisions of the Charlotte Observer. Included in the Observer’s 7 Wonders was Charlotte Motor Speedway. The only issue there is the Speedway is technically not in Charlotte. The official address is located in Concord while it also sits on Concord Parkway.
Those aren’t exactly fighting words, but the Charlotte Observer might want to reconsider that designation otherwise some second graders might set out to prove them wrong.
All jokes aside, the students also took time to create 3D models of their Wonders in addition to the letters they sent to the Commissioners.
Whether or not the Commissioners decide to give these Wonders official designations or not remains to be seen, but the work these students put in was impressive and absolutely impressed their teachers. It also might be something County Commissioners might find interesting.
“That’s certainly something we could pitch out to our Board,” Morris said. “It would be kinda cool.”