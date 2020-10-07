Petition opposing Board of Education's reversed Plan A decision surpasses 500 signatures

CABARRUS COUNTY — A petition asking for the Board of Education to bring back students in kindergarten through third grade under Plan A has reached more than 500 signatures in one day at Change.org.
The petition entitled: “Bring Back Plan A: K-3 Cabarrus County School Board!” originally set a goal for 500 signatures but surpassed that number Wednesday morning and now has a goal for 1,000.
“Our economy is built on children going to school,” the petition reads. “Most families have TWO working parents - Parents that are being required to transition back to work. Parents working from home currently are doing just that - WORKING! We are having to choose between our child's education and the ability to support our family.
“I am working until past 1 AM every night just trying to catch up on my job because my days are focused on assisting my child in navigating various apps, live meetings, and assignments. We don't all have the ability to have a parent not work and fully devote time to virtual learning.”
The Board of Education voted 4-3 Sept. 21 at a special Called Meeting in favor of bringing students in kindergarten through third grade under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A.
Gov. Cooper said in a press conference the previous week school districts were allowed to bring elementary school students back under Plan A with no restrictions on classroom numbers.
But Monday during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled Work Session, Board Member Carolyn Carpenter — who originally voted in favor of going back to school under Plan A — made a motion to scrap that plan and bring all students back in Plan B starting Oct. 19.
The motion passed by a vote of 4-3.
Carpenter cited a rise in cases last Friday and concern over elementary schools’ ability in the district to enforce social distancing in the classroom.
According to a survey done by the district, 68.8 percent of parents intended to send their students back under Plan A and Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder believes that would make it difficult to maintain social distance because of that especially at schools such as AT Allen, Bethel and Beverly Hills which had more than 80 percent of parents willing to send their children back to school.
Plan A would still require students and staff to wear masks and social distance, but the survey did show a good number of parents were willing to send students back into schools for four days a week which the new option would require.
“Your people voted for their K-3 children to go back to school, with a 70% majority,” the petition reads. “That means 70% of parents want their child back in school, have done research and have still decided that sending their child back is best for their family. Instead of listening to the people that elected you, you have once again changed your decision, giving parents, schools, and children little time to pivot. Represent your people! Leave the choice to the parents and stop making decisions in a vacuum.”
Board Members Laura Blackwell, Holly Grimsley and Rob Walter voted once again to bring students back under Plan A at Monday’s meeting. Walter — the Board Chair — released a statement expressing disappointment with the newest vote.
“It was not on the agenda but any board member has the right to amend an agenda or offer motions at any official board meeting if they can get a second from another board member,” he said. “I don't believe that is best practice when the public, school system staff, and other board members were not aware or really prepared to discuss the reopening of schools decision.”
Cabarrus County currently has 393 active cases of COVID-19 with 22 residents hospitalized and 77 deaths, according to the Health Alliance.
The infection rate for the County stood at 6.59 percent for the week of Sept. 26, but a new percentage will be released Wednesday for the week of Oct. 3.
“We disagree with your actions and request that you call an emergency school board meeting and give parents the choice to put their K-3rd grader in Plan A,” the petition reads. “These children are not independent yet and need more attention. Give parents their CHOICE back! Stop flip flopping - it's causing an enormous amount of chaos, rework, and is unproductive.”
You can find the petition here.
