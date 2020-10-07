Petition opposing Board of Education's reversed Plan A decision surpasses 500 signatures

But Monday during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled Work Session, Board Member Carolyn Carpenter — who originally voted in favor of going back to school under Plan A — made a motion to scrap that plan and bring all students back in Plan B starting Oct. 19.

The motion passed by a vote of 4-3.

Carpenter cited a rise in cases last Friday and concern over elementary schools’ ability in the district to enforce social distancing in the classroom.

According to a survey done by the district, 68.8 percent of parents intended to send their students back under Plan A and Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder believes that would make it difficult to maintain social distance because of that especially at schools such as AT Allen, Bethel and Beverly Hills which had more than 80 percent of parents willing to send their children back to school.

Plan A would still require students and staff to wear masks and social distance, but the survey did show a good number of parents were willing to send students back into schools for four days a week which the new option would require.