Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, LA – The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
East Carolina University:
Concord – Danielle Werts.
Kannapolis – Alyssa Burris.
Mooresville - Rylie Warren.
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte:
Albemarle – Nicole Sherrill, Melissa Smith.
Charlotte – Afsana Akther Asha, Kevin Briones-Tristan, Catherine Butt, Stori Cox , Nichole Crudup, Sidonia Gibilisco, Sharon Gillard, Marcela Lizano, Jennetta Morris, Jenna-Mae Paz, Vaughn Schmutz, Grace Schroeder, Julia Sloley, Gloria Talbott, Kim Turner, Camille Walters.
China Grove – Kristen Minehart.
Concord – Candice Atsavinh, Kailan Bost, Lea Bright, Aaron Brown, Ashley Carter, Romona Kumar, Sherard Lasster, Alexandria Schultz, Prasanna Subramanian Shanmugakumarasamy.
Davidson – Cynthia Bilbrough, Evan Harris, Carol Higham.
Harrisburg – Ryan Chester, Melissa Fox, Olga Padilla-Falto, Victoria Stoenner.
Kannapolis – Adrianne Blackhorse, Tammi-Jo Grady-Schuh, Brian Kennedy.
Mooresville – Roshna Ragunathan, Nicole Gantz.
University of North Carolina Wilmington:
Charlotte – Tiffany Gillespiem.
Concord – Krystin Jones, Georgia Rowe, Allison Ward.
Davidson – Laura Hoeker.
Gold Hill – Crystal Blackwelder.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.