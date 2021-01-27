Pride of Robinson Marching Band invided to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

CONCORD — The Pride of Robinson Marching Band of Jay M. Robinson High School has been invited to participate in the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii in December, the band announced in a press release.
"Your band would participate in the official public ceremony alongside the Marine Band, you would march in the Pearl Harbor Parade, and you would have the opportunity to perform a special concert at Pearl Harbor in front of the famed ship the USS Missouri,” an invitation from Master Gunnery Sergeant and current Vice President for Military and Veteran Affairs Earl Hurrey said. “Your band is being invited because I know your program well and feel confident that you will represent North Carolina very well during these official ceremonies."
The Jay M. Robinson band program and symphonic band students were invited to participate in the Prestigious President’s Cup High School Concert Band Invitational in Washington D.C. in April 2019. This was an invitation-only event featuring only eight bands across the country adjudicated by retired members of the Army Band, sponsored by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” with Jay M. Robinson earning an honor as a selection as representatives from the Eastern United States.
Students will have the chance to spend five nights in Hawaii from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9.
“This unique opportunity is open to all students who participate in Jay M. Robinson's marching band in the fall of 2021, as well as students who graduated in the years 2021 and 2020,” a press release reads. “In addition to marching in the parade and various performances alongside the Marine Band, students will potentially get to meet some World War II survivors, tour the World War II memorials, and get to experience Polynesian Culture.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of North Carolina the Jay M. Robinson band has not been able to fundraise as it would during normal years, so to help with the funding of the trip, a GoFundMe account has been set up here.
Additionally, the band is planning to host additional fundraisers as well as a Memorial Day concert.
This is likely to be the very last commemoration of the event that also includes survivors who witnessed the event. The Pride of Robinson Marching Band is the only band to represent North Carolina and the East Coast at this historic occasion where, for the first time, students from Japan will also participate in the parade, representing the new friendship between the United States and Japan.
For more information, please contact Drew Carter, Director of Marching Bands: andrew.carter@cabarrus.k12.nc.us, 704-260-4499.