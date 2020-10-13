Public addresses CCS BOE on potential reopening of schools for first time since March in person

Her team is responsible for reviewing the death of every child in Cabarrus County.

“We absolutely do not want to review a COVID-caused child fatality,” she said. “We also do not want to have to deal with the mental health issues caused by the death of their teacher.

“However, some of these children have problems that are worse than COVID, were here before COVID, and will be here long after COVID.”

She continued: “Children all across this county are being exposed to increases in domestic violence, to parents who are suffering from addiction, and children all across this county are not being properly supervised because their parents simply have to work.

“Whether we like to classify school as childcare or not the American reality is that for many families that is what it is. You cannot work if you are worried about your children and school is a safe place where they are nurtured and educated.

“Many children in this county are also victims of child sexual abuse. Studies have shown that child sex abuse victims are most likely to report that abuse to a trusted friend at school or to a teacher. Right now those children have absolutely no outlet.”