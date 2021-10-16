Quick named EC Educator of the Excellence

Quick began her career as an Exceptional Children Teacher Assistant in Cabarrus County Schools in 2004. She later obtained her degree as an EC teacher and has provided extraordinary service and support to students since that time.

As stated by her building administrators "Melody is an outstanding educator. She has been invaluable to us at Mt. Pleasant Middle School. She goes over and beyond in helping her student population. She has taken on a mentor role to the new EC teachers we have at our school and is always willing to offer help wherever needed. She is incredibly professional and adept at all aspects of her job and shows dedication to her students, parents and our school".