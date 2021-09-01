R. Brown McAllister's Micaela Malachowski named CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year

CONCORD — Micaela Malachowski, a teacher at R.Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School, has been selected as the 2021 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year, the district announced in a press release Tuesday.

“Ms. Malachowski has worked to get to know her students and families individually and is able to help them make connections that are meaningful in texts, topics, and content,” R. Brown McAllister Principal Jessica Blanchard said in the release. “She has a 'can-do' attitude and is a true problem solver. She is always receptive to feedback and eager to grow her practice.”

New CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki surprised Malachowski with the news at her school Aug. 31.

Malachowski joined Cabarrus County Schools as a beginning teacher in August 2020. Before attending college, she took a gap year to serve with City Year Philadelphia, an Americorps program focused on supporting students in low-income communities to achieve academic success, according to the release. She graduated from Elon University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Her undergraduate research, “Impact of Teachers’ Disposition on Student Mindset” was presented at the North Carolina Education Conference at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC.