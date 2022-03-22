Racing Rams continue membership effort

The Racing Rams of Concord and Stanly counties continue to build their presence in the community by providing service to the area, connecting alumni and recruiting students to the organization. On Feb 25, The Racing Rams held a membership drive and CIAA watch party at Dave and Buster’s in Concord. The event successfully connected alumni over five decades and about SU and the advancement of Winston-Salem State University.

The chapter is currently hosting a membership drive and the Ram who recruits five members will be entered in a drawing for $100. Please join for our next Ram Mixer at Dave and Buster’s in Concord Mills on Friday, April 22, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Please email wssucabrams@gmail.com for additional information on joining our chapter. More information is on Facebook at Rams! WSSU NAA - Cabarrus/Stanly Chapter.

Chapter officers are: President Wilma King Means; Joe Briscoe, vice president; Tammy Broadaway, secretary; Jonathan Tillery, treasurer, and John McKinney, treasurer.