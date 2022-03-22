 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racing Rams continue membership effort
0 Comments

Racing Rams continue membership effort

  • Updated
  • 0
The Racing Rams

The Racing Rams of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties alumni of Winston-Salem State University held a recruitment drive at Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills and are continuing to see new members to help advance the educational efforts of the university.

 Submitted photo

The Racing Rams of Concord and Stanly counties continue to build their presence in the community by providing service to the area, connecting alumni and recruiting students to the organization. On Feb 25, The Racing Rams held a membership drive and CIAA watch party at Dave and Buster’s in Concord. The event successfully connected alumni over five decades and about SU and the advancement of Winston-Salem State University.

The chapter is currently hosting a membership drive and the Ram who recruits five members will be entered in a drawing for $100. Please join for our next Ram Mixer at Dave and Buster’s in Concord Mills on Friday, April 22, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Please email wssucabrams@gmail.com for additional information on joining our chapter. More information is on Facebook at Rams! WSSU NAA - Cabarrus/Stanly Chapter.

Chapter officers are: President Wilma King Means; Joe Briscoe, vice president; Tammy Broadaway, secretary; Jonathan Tillery, treasurer, and John McKinney, treasurer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia’s use of ‘super weapons’ in Ukraine could be a sign of desperation, say experts

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts