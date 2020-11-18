RCCC offers solutions for students wanting a jump-start on college during COVID

It’s not too late to sign up for a class, or an entire program, at Rowan-Cabarrus this spring. Applying is always free, and the College’s spring semester begins on January 8.

“My concern is for the students who are choosing to stay home instead of following their original plan to move away to college – I don’t want them to lose their interest in earning their college degree,” said Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen. “Although now is certainly a difficult time, it is also the perfect time to work toward that baccalaureate degree without having to move away. Our team at Rowan-Cabarrus is here to help students in that exact situation, be they recent high school graduates, or current university students taking off a semester, or who are unsure of their spring plans due to the pandemic. We are poised to welcome these students, support them, and help them achieve their goals.”

Transfer courses are not just for recent high school graduates or current university students. There are also many adults who have used the past few months to revisit their personal goals, and some are realizing they want to earn their four-year degree. Rowan-Cabarrus can assist these adult learners in getting back into the swing of being a student.