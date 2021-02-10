Rep. Hudson, County leaders fighting for vaccinations for teachers

“We would love to move on to additional groups yet we are trying to protect those at highest risk which is that 65 and older age group and healthcare workers,” Dr. Coyle said at Monday’s School Board meeting. “And when you’re getting a limited supply of vaccine you want to keep focusing it on those who are at highest risk of severe illness and death.”

The state hasn’t helped things either. In recent weeks CHA actually had a day in which it was not able to hold a first-dose clinic. North Carolina did not give the County any doses of the first shot between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, so CHA had to wait. Around that time North Carolina ranked 49th out of 50 in the state in vaccinations.

Things have gotten better since as it has moved up to 12th and CHA also has that additional two weeks of warning as to how much vaccine it will be getting, but to say things have run smoothly in the state from start to finish would be wrong.

CHA is proud of the work it has done and Dr. Coyle couldn’t say enough about the staff members who have helped run the mass vaccination sites — half of which volunteered to do so — but the work has not been easy.

What about other Counties?