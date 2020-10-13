Rep. Hudson tours new, improved Wonder Career Center

Adams takes pride in what he does and the school district takes so much pride in what it has to offer with him at the helm.

“If I have to say anything about what’s going on in the last five or six years — and Daryle Adams has been the most stellar person in taking the lead on that — it’s a piece of a legacy that’s just impossible to describe,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said. “Our kids now have access to just about anything they want to do in their lives.

“If they want to go to college we can get them to the best colleges in America, we get kids in the military academies, we get kids in local colleges, we get kids in RCCC, so if you want to go to school we can get you there, if you want a job right out of high school we can get you there.”

Students are becoming more prepared for their lives coming out of KCS and the district is very proud of that. For some that means getting right into the workforce out of college and being able to be set up for a career.