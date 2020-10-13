Rep. Hudson tours new, improved Wonder Career Center

KANNAPOLIS — KCS is extremely proud of what it has to offer its students with its Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, so it was happy to host Congressman Richard Hudson Tuesday to show off its brand new facilities.
Rep. Hudson made his way down to the Wonder Career Center in Kannapolis to see the new Mech Lab as well as its new and improved HVAC equipment.
Students at A.L. Brown High School are actually able to work on brand new equipment fully donated by Trane, which is an advantage a lot of programs don’t have. Rep. Hudson was impressed by the facilities and the hard work educators are doing in KCS CTE.
“I’m really impressed,” Rep. Hudson said. “I’ve been here to visit the welding program before, but to see what they’ve done here now with the HVAC and Mechatronics and all this incredible equipment that students have access to is really impressive.”
Kannapolis City Schools partners up with Rowan Cabarrus Community College on several programs including with both the HVAC department and Mech Lab.
The two work together to give students better chances to both get jobs out of high school, or if they want to go on to RCCC, they are able to study more advanced programs to advance their careers.
Rep. Hudson served in the past on the RCCC Board of Trustees and knows the value of these kinds of partnerships between high schools and colleges and the benefits they can have for a student’s future.
“I understand how important the Community College is integrating with our school system,” Rep. Hudson said. “But the leadership we’ve got here, they’ve really taken it to new heights.”
Daryle Adams is the Director of CTE and STEM for Kannapolis City Schools. He is not one to “show off” per se, but he is extremely proud of what the district has been able to build for its students over the last few years.
“It’s more than just showing off, it’s just taking pride in what as a City, and as a County that we’re willing to work, that we’re willing to put behind kids,” he said. “It’s showcasing what is possible, what the potential (is), especially for those kids who may be in poverty.
“How do we lift them out of poverty? How do we do different things?”
Over the last couple of years Kannapolis City Schools has been able to do a number of different things with its CTE programs.
The Mechatronics Lab and HVAC labs were just started this year while a public safety program was just started last year.
Funding for this program comes from a lot of places including the County, the State, donations from RCCC, as well as on the Federal end as well from The Perkins Act which was reauthorized in 2018.
The programs have been so successful Adams was named the North Carolina Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year of 2019.
Adams takes pride in what he does and the school district takes so much pride in what it has to offer with him at the helm.
“If I have to say anything about what’s going on in the last five or six years — and Daryle Adams has been the most stellar person in taking the lead on that — it’s a piece of a legacy that’s just impossible to describe,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said. “Our kids now have access to just about anything they want to do in their lives.
“If they want to go to college we can get them to the best colleges in America, we get kids in the military academies, we get kids in local colleges, we get kids in RCCC, so if you want to go to school we can get you there, if you want a job right out of high school we can get you there.”
Students are becoming more prepared for their lives coming out of KCS and the district is very proud of that. For some that means getting right into the workforce out of college and being able to be set up for a career.
Working to get individuals into jobs and keeping said jobs in North Carolina has been a point of focus for Rep. Hudson in recent weeks. In September, the House of Representatives unanimously passed H.R. 8132, the American Competitiveness on More Productive Emerging Tech Economy (COMPETE) Act which included Rep. Hudson’s Advancing IOT Manufacturing Act which is meant to help ensure U.S. leadership in emerging technologies.
"Threats from the coronavirus have made advancing American manufacturing and protecting our supply chains more critical than ever before, especially for emerging technologies and internet-connected devices," Rep. Hudson said in a press release at the time. "This crisis has shown the dangers of being too heavily reliant on countries like China for industries including manufacturing and health care. I thank my colleagues for advancing this legislation and will continue to work on common-sense solutions to rebuild our economy."
Being reliant on the American people and American industries helps the economy and CTE programs in high schools are a smaller part of that bigger picture.
“When I got to Congress I worked on these issues the whole time in terms of workforce development, in terms of career training,” Rep. Hudson said.
He continued: “We’re anticipating what the job skills we’re going to need are, so we’re training our students now for those jobs.”
With unemployment in the nation reaching record highs this year due to shutdowns from COVID-19, creating jobs and preparing people to qualify for those jobs is very important.
Work schools do with CTE programs, and help those educational institutions get from politicians such as Rep. Hudson, or even from the local level such as the County Commissioners is very important.
“I’m just really impressed with Steve Morris and our Cabarrus County Commissioners and Greg Edds, Rowan County Board of Commissioners,” Rep. Hudson said. “Their vision, the collaboration between the two counties, you don’t see that everywhere.
“And because of our strong leadership our students are getting opportunities that other students don’t.”
