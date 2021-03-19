Return to Plan A for fourth, fifth graders 'smooth, safe and joyful'

CABARRUS COUNTY — The school district took one more big step toward normalcy this week as fourth and fifth graders were given the option of Governor Cooper’s Plan A starting Monday.
While there will be those who question the move and others who will be in support of it, the district was happy to give students the opportunity to once again be back in school and preliminary reports sound like things are going well.
“The educators at each of our elementary schools have provided a smooth, safe and joyful return to Plan A for fourth and fifth graders,” Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in a statement. “I am thankful for the creativity and care that has made this week a success.”
Back in October when Cabarrus County Schools sent out a survey to elementary school parents with children up to third grade asking how many wanted their children to return in Plan A nearly 70 percent of them said they would do so. A second survey done in December revealed that number to have changed little. Parents have wanted their children in school at the elementary level for months and this week they were all given that chance for the first time in more than a year.
Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley voted to send students back in Plan A back in October and voted to do so again in January when a 5-2 vote set in motion the process to get all elementary children back in school by March 15.
While there will be some who question the Board’s decision to move to Plan A, Grimsley said there has been positive feedback from parents on getting children back into school.
“It has (gone) great,” she said in a phone call Friday. “They have done very well, there has been no problems or issues. Kids are happy to be back in school so therefore they’re going to be (in) total compliance with mask wearing, social distancing, they’re doing what they need to do.”
Under Gov. Cooper’s Plan A six feet of social distance is no longer required in classrooms. However, Cabarrus County Schools has committed to maintaining that distance whenever possible. When bringing students back up through third grade in February they had to move some classrooms into gyms and auditoriums and that has most assuredly had to happen at the higher grade levels this week as well as classroom sizes are bigger in fourth and fifth grade.
However there is good news on several fronts even apart from that. First, more than 1,000 CCS employees have received at least the first dose of a vaccine since they became eligible in February. Second, COVID-19 infection rates (4.8 percent) in Cabarrus County are at the lowest they have been May 2020 (3.74 percent). And finally, the CDC recommended Friday students can now sit three feet apart instead of six feet as long as they are wearing masks.
The concern for educators in contracting the virus is still there and some wonder if CCS could have found a way to get more vaccines into staff members’ arms faster, but they continue to work hard and Grimsley was highly complimentary of the effort CCS employees have given in difficult conditions throughout the last year and especially in recent weeks.
“The teachers are doing a phenomenal job making that work and getting kids back it,” Grimsley said. “It’s great, it has been absolutely great.”
Now CCS looks forward to April 13 when all students will be given the option of Plan A for the first time in more than a year. State legislators passed a bipartisan bill a couple of weeks ago named Senate Bill 220 which requires schools to offer Plan A or B to students while still allowing others to remain in Plan C if they so choose.
Schools are required to comply starting April 1, but due to the fact that is a Friday and four-day weeks on campus are still allowed in districts, CCS will start Plan A after Spring Break and starting April 13.
When three new School Board members came on in December they made it a point that they wanted to get children back into school. April 13 will be the day they see that commitment fully in action.
“We are very excited and totally optimistic that most families will make the decisions to put their kids back in person,” Grimsley said. “Kids need to be back in there and doing what kids do, learning and having that social aspect and that mental health aspect, that’s just what that needs to be.