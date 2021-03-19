Return to Plan A for fourth, fifth graders 'smooth, safe and joyful'

The concern for educators in contracting the virus is still there and some wonder if CCS could have found a way to get more vaccines into staff members’ arms faster, but they continue to work hard and Grimsley was highly complimentary of the effort CCS employees have given in difficult conditions throughout the last year and especially in recent weeks.

“The teachers are doing a phenomenal job making that work and getting kids back it,” Grimsley said. “It’s great, it has been absolutely great.”

Now CCS looks forward to April 13 when all students will be given the option of Plan A for the first time in more than a year. State legislators passed a bipartisan bill a couple of weeks ago named Senate Bill 220 which requires schools to offer Plan A or B to students while still allowing others to remain in Plan C if they so choose.

Schools are required to comply starting April 1, but due to the fact that is a Friday and four-day weeks on campus are still allowed in districts, CCS will start Plan A after Spring Break and starting April 13.

When three new School Board members came on in December they made it a point that they wanted to get children back into school. April 13 will be the day they see that commitment fully in action.