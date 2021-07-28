Rising seniors can jump-start a fire services career

SALISBURY – Thanks to a partnership between Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Rowan-Salisbury Schools, local high school seniors interested in a career as a firefighter may begin their training during the school day through the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College High School Fire Academy.

The Academy offers instruction for high school students at the College’s North Campus during their senior year, leading to certifications allowing them to begin work with local agencies. There is no cost to the student, and all equipment is provided. Students also earn credit toward high school graduation while in the program.

“I would definitely tell anyone thinking about enrolling in this program to do it. It is 100 percent worth it and a great opportunity to build a career at an early age,” said Evan Kreiner, who completed the Academy in May and is now a member of the Spencer Fire Department. “The program allowed me to get my certifications quicker than a traditional rookie school and still have time for my high school classes, fun and rest.”

The High School Fire Academy trains students to become N.C. certified firefighters/emergency medical responders. The N.C. firefighter certification also serves as a prerequisite for specialized and higher-level training in the fire service field.