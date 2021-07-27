 Skip to main content
Roach inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford College
Wofford

SPARTANBURG, SC – Margaret Ann Roach, a 2021 Wofford College graduate, received the college's highest academic honor when she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Roach, from Concord, graduated in May with a B.S. degree in psychology. She was the Presidential International Scholar. She was a co-founder and secretary of the Wofford Anti-Racism Coalition, project coordinator of The Resilience Project, social media coordinator of Psychology Kingdom and a Campus Union delegate.

She will attend the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Global Public Health to pursue a master's degree in public health, with a concentration in health equity, social justice and human rights.

