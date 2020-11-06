Rotan named 2021 North Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY — Concord High School Assistant Principal Chrissy Rotan has been named the 2021 North Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.
Rotan was named the Cabarrus County Schools AP of the Year at Concord High School in a surprise at a virtual staff meeting. The announcement she had been named the state winner came Friday.
“Chrissy Rotan is an outstanding administrator and very deserving of the CCS Assistant Principal of the Year Award,” Concord HS Principal Adam Auerbach said in a press release. “Mrs. Rotan is responsible for many areas at Concord High School and executes all of her duties at an extremely high level.”
Rotan is a Cabarrus County native and graduate of Concord High School. She began her time teaching with CCS in 1993 as a math teacher at Concord Middle.
Support Local Journalism
She was nominated for the award by other CCS principals based on a certain set of criteria. The selection is determined by peers and ultimately candidates are interviewed by a panel of administrators with a winner selected.
“I cannot imagine doing my job as Principal at CHS without Mrs. Rotan,” Auerback said.
He continued: “She is well-respected by the staff, students and families in the Concord community. She is always a team player and willing to provide input or assistance to all of the Spider family.”
Rotan will now move on to compete for the national Assistant Principal of the Year Award which will be named at the NASSP National Principals Conference in July.
NASSP is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student’s potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!