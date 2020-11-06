Rotan named 2021 North Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY — Concord High School Assistant Principal Chrissy Rotan has been named the 2021 North Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.

Rotan was named the Cabarrus County Schools AP of the Year at Concord High School in a surprise at a virtual staff meeting. The announcement she had been named the state winner came Friday.

“Chrissy Rotan is an outstanding administrator and very deserving of the CCS Assistant Principal of the Year Award,” Concord HS Principal Adam Auerbach said in a press release. “Mrs. Rotan is responsible for many areas at Concord High School and executes all of her duties at an extremely high level.”

Rotan is a Cabarrus County native and graduate of Concord High School. She began her time teaching with CCS in 1993 as a math teacher at Concord Middle.

She was nominated for the award by other CCS principals based on a certain set of criteria. The selection is determined by peers and ultimately candidates are interviewed by a panel of administrators with a winner selected.

“I cannot imagine doing my job as Principal at CHS without Mrs. Rotan,” Auerback said.