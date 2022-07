Rowan-Cabarrus announces Spring President's List

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced students who earned President’s List recognition for the Spring 2022 term. The President’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Students and their families were invited to attend a reception in their honor.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate these students on this tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I believe that education is the best investment anyone can make, and I applaud the dedication of these students and wish them the best for all that is ahead.”