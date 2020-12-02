Rowan-Cabarrus Community College awarded $1.3 million federal TRIO grant

Upon acceptance into the program, each student will be assigned a TRIO advisor, who will meet with them regularly, monitor their academic progress, and connect them to available resources throughout their time at Rowan-Cabarrus.

“College is very different from high school, and some students have more difficulty with the transition, often because of limitations beyond their control. This program helps bridge that gap,” Natasha Lipscomb, Vice President of Student Success, said. “We hope to build a sense of pride in being a future TRIO scholar.”

In addition to helping ensure completion of their degree at Rowan-Cabarrus, the TRIO program supports students in continuing their education. Advisors will assist students with processes related to transferring to a four-year college or university, including admissions applications and campus visits. The program also offers access to laptops as needed and provides designated study areas equipped with computers.