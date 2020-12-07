Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduation set for Dec. 18 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduates will, quite literally, cross the finish line on Friday, December 18, as commencement ceremonies that were postponed in May are held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

To accommodate the expected number of graduates, two drive-through ceremonies are scheduled, one at 9 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. The event will honor students completing one of the College’s transfer degree programs (Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, Associate in Engineering or Associate in Science) and the Associate in General Education, as well as those eligible for specific program diplomas and certificates, and those who have completed high school equivalency or adult high school requirements. Students from the fall 2019, spring 2020, summer 2020 and fall 2020 semesters are invited to participate.

“While this year’s graduation celebration most assuredly looks different, we are excited about welcoming our graduates to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for an event that will create memories for a lifetime,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “COVID-19 may have changed our plans, but it does nothing to diminish the accomplishments of these graduates, and we want to give them a graduation experience to remember.”