Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’ at convocation event

Melissa Reid, instructor and mathematics department chair, was recognized for going the extra mile to ensure that students and faculty felt supported. She provided training, videos and personal guidance as instructors transitioned to online teaching and helped introduce new technology and online tools to increase student achievement.

“If there is a real-life superhero, it would be Melissa Reid,” wrote one nominator. “She deserves so much recognition for her selfless leadership throughout the pandemic.”

Rowan-Cabarrus Executive Director of Adult Education and Literacy Jay Taylor received the most nominations from across the College for assisting others during the pandemic. He provided deer meat from his own freezer to others when there was a nationwide meat shortage and personally delivered toilet tissue and gasoline to those in need when availability continued to pose issues. At the campus health screening tent, he volunteered for the early morning shift with a smile and a word of encouragement, often bringing doughnuts for his fellow screeners.

“In his true style, day in and day out, regardless of temperatures or inclement weather, he was dedicated and committed to keeping the campuses safe,” one nominator wrote of Taylor. “The world would be a better place if we had more people like him,” another added.