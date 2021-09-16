Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors student leaders at annual awards banquet

“A complete college experience extends beyond the classroom, and this event was a wonderful way to recognize the outstanding students and advisors who have worked especially hard to remain focused throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Our clubs and organizations offer opportunities for students to get involved with a wide range of volunteer and networking experiences that help them develop personal and leadership skills they will continue to use in their lives and careers.”