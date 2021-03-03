Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Instructor receives highest award from American Occupational Therapy Association

Sithong founded Home for Life Design, LLC, a specialized home modification program aimed at measuring a home’s level of accessibility and determining what adjustments are needed to make the environment more functional for a client. The program includes a virtual application that expands its usefulness within the industry. More than 25 college and universities, including Rowan-Cabarrus, use Home for Life Design concepts in teaching occupational therapy and related courses.

At Rowan-Cabarrus, Sithong teaches and serves local non-profits that facilitate aging in place, coordinating student fieldwork opportunities and providing access to her home assessment technology for students to help create healthy homes for those most vulnerable in the community.

“I have had a beautiful transition into teaching, and I love Rowan-Cabarrus,” Sithong said. “I feel my job is to help students find out who they are, what their mission is, and how to become the best therapists they can be. It is fulfilling to prepare our students to make a difference right in their own community, and 75 percent of our students accept jobs in the immediate area.”

Sithong will be honored as a Roster of Fellows member in April during the annual American Occupational Therapy Association’s Annual Conference and Expo.