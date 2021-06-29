Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Initiatives like the 49erNext program make the promise of a college education even more accessible to our state’s transfer students,” UNC Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Sharon L. Gaber said. “The program sets students up for success and prepares them for successful transition from the community college to the University.”

UNC Charlotte’s goal is to start its first cohort with RCCC with 17 students as part of the program. In addition to advising from the University and RCCC, students will have access to financial aid and career services workshops.

“As North Carolina’s Urban Research University in the largest city in the state, UNC Charlotte is committed to providing accessible, affordable, quality higher education and as the region’s public university — which happens to now be the second largest in the University of North Carolina system — we provide tremendous value with average in-state tuition and fees of only $7,300,” Dr. Gaber added. “That’s before the financial aid that’s received by 75 percent of our students. So a UNC Charlotte education has never been more within reach.”

RCCC already prepares some 120 students to move over to UNCC through either an early college pathway or a transfer program and the hope is the 49erNext program will provide even more accessibility as well as affordability to students in the Charlotte region.