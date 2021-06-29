Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

KANNAPOLIS — The transition for transfers from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to UNC Charlotte just got a whole lot easier.
RCCC has teamed up with UNC Charlotte to bring the 49erNext program to the community college. This is a guaranteed admission program for select community college students who plan to transfer to UNC Charlotte to pursue a bachelor’s degree. It is designed to give first-year, full-time college students the chance to make a seamless transition from RCCC to UNCC after earning their Associates Degree in Arts, Science or Engineering.
“We’re excited to do this,” RCCC President Dr. Carol Spalding said. “It’s been a long time coming. A lot of legislators have worked on this and UNC Charlotte has actually gone further than that with the 49erNext program.”
RCCC is now one of six colleges offering 49erNext along with Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, Gaston College, Mitchell Community College and Wake Technical College.
UNC Charlotte is the leading school for transfers in the UNC System with more than 3,500 students transferring in during the 2020-21 school year. More than 60 percent of those students came from North Carolina.
Programs like 49erNext are intended to remove obstacles in the paths of potential transfers coming into UNCC. Students in the program will have access to advisors from both RCCC and UNCC and the hope is when transferring they will be true juniors on the path to a degree at the University.
“Initiatives like the 49erNext program make the promise of a college education even more accessible to our state’s transfer students,” UNC Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Sharon L. Gaber said. “The program sets students up for success and prepares them for successful transition from the community college to the University.”
UNC Charlotte’s goal is to start its first cohort with RCCC with 17 students as part of the program. In addition to advising from the University and RCCC, students will have access to financial aid and career services workshops.
“As North Carolina’s Urban Research University in the largest city in the state, UNC Charlotte is committed to providing accessible, affordable, quality higher education and as the region’s public university — which happens to now be the second largest in the University of North Carolina system — we provide tremendous value with average in-state tuition and fees of only $7,300,” Dr. Gaber added. “That’s before the financial aid that’s received by 75 percent of our students. So a UNC Charlotte education has never been more within reach.”
RCCC already prepares some 120 students to move over to UNCC through either an early college pathway or a transfer program and the hope is the 49erNext program will provide even more accessibility as well as affordability to students in the Charlotte region.
“We know that the transfer pathway can be difficult and challenging and there’s unique challenges for students that are transferring in,” Enrollment Management officer Katie Ramstack said. “That is why it’s so important for us to have a program like 49erNext which is a robust, guaranteed admission program.”
In order to qualify to transfer in any program from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, a student must earn a grade of “C” or better in all courses to be eligible.
For more information on RCCC transfers go to www.rccc.edu/admissions/college-transfer-programs-at-rowan-cabarrus/ and for more on the 49erNext program go to https://49ernext.uncc.edu.
“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”