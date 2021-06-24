Rowan-Cabarrus Community College lands two major corporate training partnerships

With the agreement with the two companies, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College expects around 1,000 people to come in for the trainings throughout the year which also amounts to 5,000 hotel room nights annually.

That is a key piece to the agreement as well. While teaming up with companies like Okuna and RJG are big deals in and of themselves, the new training center will help Cabarrus and Rowan Counties economically in two specific ways. First, the people who come in for the trainings will likely provide some tourism money with the hotel stays as well as patronizing local businesses. Additionally, the hope is also that the presence of such facilities will entice businesses looking at Cabarrus and Rowan Counties to make their homes in the area.