Rowan-Cabarrus Community College lands two major corporate training partnerships

KANNAPOLIS — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announced Thursday it has teamed up with RJG Inc. and Okuma America Corporation on corporate training partnerships at its Advanced Technology Center (ATC).
The announcement was made at a large event at the ATC where community leaders and representatives from RCCC and both companies spoke about their excitement surrounding the partnership.
“I continue to be amazed at the accomplishments of the college led by its extraordinary president and leadership team to make our region successful and attractive to new industry and business ventures by developing our workforce,” Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board Chair Carl ‘Chip’ Short said. “The college takes seriously its role as a catalyst for change and today’s big reveal is another example of the ways we’re looking to propel our community into the future.”
“We started this venture a long time ago with Mark Spitzer (Mission Support Executive at the North Carolina Research Campus) and (Dr.) Carol Spalding and Mike Legg and myself,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant added. “We had Mr. Murdock who came to visit our new City Hall building. We took him up to the third floor and pointed out the back window and pointed at this property here and said, ‘Mr. Murdock, we want you to donate that property to us,’ and he said, ‘What for?’ And we said, ‘We want to build an ATC.’ He said, ‘What’s one of those?’ And we said, ‘Just leave that part to us, but donate it.’
“And we worked hard together, and sure enough, he donated this property worth more than $4 million for this campaign to work as an Advanced Technology Center.”
The ATC is more than 53,000 square feet in size and will now house international and national training centers for RJG and Okuma. The building exists thanks to the support of the Cabarrus County voters who passed a bond referendum with 64 percent of the vote in 2014 to support the facility. Along with additional assistance from the Board of Commissioners, a federal Economic Development Administration grant, and private funding raised through the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation the building was eventually completed in 2019.
As of Thursday, 8,000 of those square feet will begin housing corporate training centers for RJC and Okuma. Trainings are set to begin in October.
RJG Inc. is a recognized leader in injection molding training, consulting and technology while Okuna is a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems. Both companies will now hold training programs where local companies can come in and prepare their workers, or anyone from worldwide can choose to do so as well.
RJG will hold two-week trainings throughout the year while Okuma will hold a five-day training sessions. These will be normal corporate work sessions in which employees work throughout the day and stay in town throughout the night.
With the agreement with the two companies, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College expects around 1,000 people to come in for the trainings throughout the year which also amounts to 5,000 hotel room nights annually.
That is a key piece to the agreement as well. While teaming up with companies like Okuna and RJG are big deals in and of themselves, the new training center will help Cabarrus and Rowan Counties economically in two specific ways. First, the people who come in for the trainings will likely provide some tourism money with the hotel stays as well as patronizing local businesses. Additionally, the hope is also that the presence of such facilities will entice businesses looking at Cabarrus and Rowan Counties to make their homes in the area.
“When prospective firms come to visit these Counties and, kind of, decide if they want to be here, imagine…if we’re talking about the grounds at Concord, the old Philip Morris site, and we’re talking to a firm that’s thinking about locating there and they do any kind of machining and we say, ‘Oh by the way, the Okuma America Training Center is a nine-minute drive down the road,’” Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education Craig Lamb said. “(Same thing) Anybody that’s involved in plastic injection molding and we say, ‘Oh by the way, we have a world-class facility for your folks to receive continuous training throughout their career that’s 15 minutes from Salisbury Industrial Park.’ So it’s a big asset for them too.”
The 8,000-square foot training facility will be split into three parts with one section for RJG, another for Okuma and the final one will be a flex space for students at RCCC to use. RJG’s space will equip and staff a fully operational lab and classroom space and offer injection molding certification and advanced composite training. Okuma’s will provide technical training to Okuma customers, distributors and employees at the new Okuma Machine Tool Academy (OMTA) which will be located in the ATC.
The facilities will house labs designed to meet industry growth for the next 50 years including abundant flex space for industry partners to collaborate and innovate.
It took collaboration across the board to bring these partnerships to RCCC and the hope is these facilities will be another shining example of what the college has to offer the region.
“The partnership with Okuma and RJG Plastics has expanded the College’s impact far beyond the County lines and helped us become the first choice for the best manufacturing in the Western Hemisphere,” President of RCCC Dr. Carol Spalding said. “The corporate relationships will position Rowan-Cabarrus as a world-class leader and will further enhance our reputation in local workforce development making the entire region more competitive for economic development. ‘World class’ used to be an aspiration for us, now it is a fact.”