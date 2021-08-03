Rowan-Cabarrus Community College names new Foundation Director

“We are confident that Connie is the right person to lead the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation toward continued growth and support of the College’s mission,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement and Community Relations at Rowan-Cabarrus. “She brings the knowledge and experience to take the Foundation to the next level as we continue to serve our students and help them achieve their goals.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation was established in 1991 and exists to raise and manage funds and enhance relationships that support the work and mission of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The Foundation aims to set the standard of philanthropic support for 21st century learning.

Each year, approximately $130,000 in scholarships are awarded by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation to students through endowed and annual scholarships. Money is also set aside to help students through the Student Emergency Fund. The Foundation also holds an annual golf classic to raise funds to support the College’s highest priority needs, including funding for student scholarships, emergency funding, student impact grands, capital projects and more. This year’s Rowan-Cabarrus Golf Classic will be held on October 15, at the Country Club of Salisbury.