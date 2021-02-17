Rowan-Cabarrus Community College nursing students and faculty join volunteers administering COVID-19 vaccine

SALISBURY – With public COVID-19 vaccinations under way across the United States, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College nursing students and faculty are joining other volunteers in helping to roll out the state’s vaccination plan locally.
“This is a great opportunity for our students and faculty to participate in a historic event,” Emily Fink, director of nursing programs at Rowan-Cabarrus, said. “This is the first mass vaccination event since the polio vaccine in the 1950s and, as nurses and future nurses, we are humbled to be a part of history.”
Students and faculty are assisting with mass vaccinations, traffic flow and distribution of educational materials as the public vaccine rollout continues through the Rowan County Health Department and Cabarrus Health Alliance.
“It’s great being able to participate in this experience and be a part of the fight against the coronavirus,” nursing student Kaylee Tallent, said
Rowan-Cabarrus nursing students have been participating in COVID-related outreach since the pandemic began, including assisting with the College’s mandatory health screenings for individuals visiting the College’s campuses in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Rowan-Cabarrus is operating with a combination of online, hybrid and limited in-person classes and services, and anyone entering campus buildings must complete a temperature check and health screening and wear an approved face covering.
“The pandemic has affected everyone, and Rowan-Cabarrus is committed to doing everything we can to control the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said. “I am proud of our nursing students and faculty for stepping up and giving of their time to assist with this important community vaccination effort. This is an example of how we prepare our students to become excellent nurses and citizens.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).