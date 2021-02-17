Rowan-Cabarrus Community College nursing students and faculty join volunteers administering COVID-19 vaccine

SALISBURY – With public COVID-19 vaccinations under way across the United States, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College nursing students and faculty are joining other volunteers in helping to roll out the state’s vaccination plan locally.

“This is a great opportunity for our students and faculty to participate in a historic event,” Emily Fink, director of nursing programs at Rowan-Cabarrus, said. “This is the first mass vaccination event since the polio vaccine in the 1950s and, as nurses and future nurses, we are humbled to be a part of history.”

Students and faculty are assisting with mass vaccinations, traffic flow and distribution of educational materials as the public vaccine rollout continues through the Rowan County Health Department and Cabarrus Health Alliance.

“It’s great being able to participate in this experience and be a part of the fight against the coronavirus,” nursing student Kaylee Tallent, said