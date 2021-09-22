Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant Students work with campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch

SALISBURY – Students in the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) program worked with campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch in Concord this summer as part of a clinical fieldwork rotation. The nonprofit ranch’s Adventure II camp serves children and teens with special needs, as well as typically developing campers.

Students assisted campers with activities such as horseback riding, ziplining, canoeing, climbing, and arts and crafts. As camp counselors, they were paired one-on-one with campers with a variety of special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy and spina bifida.

“Having the Rowan-Cabarrus OTA students here was beneficial to both the campers and the Ranch. We rely solely on volunteers to support our summer camps,” said Christine Cronin, founder and executive director of Wings of Eagles. “For the students, the camp provided the opportunity to work with a variety of medical issues.”

The students were able to apply the information and skills learned in the classroom to this non-traditional fieldwork experience assisting individuals with an array of disabilities, and some said they were inspired to continue volunteering at Wings of Eagles and similar community settings.