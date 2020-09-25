Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Offers Assistance to Parents who are helping children with online learning

Participants have round-the-clock online access to all course content, as well as weekly meetings with their coach. The R3 team also is available to assist anyone who needs to learn or brush up on computer skills to participate.

“This course is completely self-paced,” Gina Pinyan, Parent Teacher Assistant Toolbox coach and a former public school teacher, said. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for parents, and we know it might be 10:30 at night when the house is finally quiet and they have some time to devote to exploring these tools.”

While the course does not include tutoring, its services and resources are designed to equip parents to assist students with schoolwork. Course content includes “cheat sheets” and refresher information in areas such as math, reading and writing.

“We want to equip parents to feel more comfortable assisting students, whether that means a refresher on finding a common denominator, tips on essay writing, or techniques for engaging a student who isn’t motivated to learn online,” Pinyan said. “If a parent needs additional assistance improving their own skills, the R3 team can help with that, as well.”