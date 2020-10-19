Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers FAFSA and admission assistance during college application week

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will observe College Application Week with a three-day virtual event during which prospective students may receive support completing enrollment applications and the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).

Financial aid and student support staff will be available October 20-22 via Zoom. College Application Week, designated to assist students in completing enrollment steps including applications, FAFSA and residency determination forms, is October 19-30. Colleges traditionally waive application fees during this time.

“Applying to Rowan-Cabarrus is always free, not just during College Application Week, and our affordable tuition and scholarship opportunities continue to save students money throughout their time with us,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Especially with the uncertainty surrounding the safety and cost of attending college during the COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage students to explore the excellent educational options we have to offer right here in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.”

Anyone wishing to receive application or FAFSA assistance may register by visiting www.rccc.edu/support. The website also includes a schedule for area high schools to receive assistance.