Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Program Chair recognized with National Excellence Award

SALISBURY – Dr. Jenny Billings, program chair of Curriculum and Developmental English and ACA at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, was recognized at a recent meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees as a 2021 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Award recipient.

For more than 30 years, the NISOD Excellence Awards have honored extraordinary faculty, administrators and staff whose service to their students, colleagues and community deserves special recognition. The annual awards celebrate excellence in teaching, learning and leadership development.

“I am so honored and humbled by this recognition. When the email arrived in my inbox, I was so surprised and moved that I cried,” Billings said. “I thank the College for supporting me, believing in me, and being willing to recognize me for my efforts.”

Billings has led numerous projects while at Rowan-Cabarrus, including the Office Hour Initiative, an innovative concept to make faculty available to students online and during non-traditional hours, and to help at-risk students stay on track for success. She also led the College’s nomination for a national Bellwether Award for inclusive access.