Rowan-Cabarrus Community College selects 2020-21 Student Excellence Award Finalists, state nominees

Taylor Brigman was honored as the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence Award winner. The award recognizes the academic achievement, leadership, and community service of a student from each of the 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. In addition to volunteering with campus and community organizations, Brigman represented more than 6,000 fellow students as Student Government Association president, served on committees across the College, represented students at Board of Trustees meetings, and maintained a 4.0 grade point average. She graduated in May 2021 with an Associate in Arts degree.

Allyson Hucks was chosen as the Rowan-Cabarrus Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. Dr. Herring, a North Carolina native, is acknowledged as the philosophical godfather of the state’s community college system for his belief that education should be available to all and that community colleges should “take people from where they are, to as far as they can go.” Hucks found her college plans derailed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 28. After intensive treatment, she emerged cancer-free, but was afraid the window for attending college had passed. Despite having a family to care for, she enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus to pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education, proving to herself and others that it is never too late for college.