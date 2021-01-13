Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students benefit from guaranteed admissions agreement with UNC Wilmington

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington recently celebrated the success of the “Pathway to Excellence” program that guarantees admission to Rowan-Cabarrus students who wish to transfer to the four-year university.

“The Pathway to Excellence program offers even more possibilities for our students to achieve their dream of a four-year degree,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “UNC Wilmington is one of our top transfer partners, and we really appreciate their approach to transfer, which is straightforward, concise, and easy for students and their families to understand. While we have excellent transfer options through agreements with the 15 UNC System universities, there is always more that can be done, and UNCW is taking it to the next level.”

Chancellor Dr. Jose Sartarelli and other UNC Wilmington leaders joined the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees during a recent virtual meeting to recognize the success of the program thus far. Since the Pathway to Excellence program launched in the fall of 2019, the number of Rowan-Cabarrus students choosing to transfer to UNCW has nearly doubled. Students who have transferred are performing well, with an academic grade point average of 3.391 at the end of their first year at UNCW.