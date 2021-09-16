Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students capture accolades during 2021 State SkillsUSA Competition

SALISBURY – Nine students from Rowan Cabarrus Community College competed in the 2021 SkillsUSA North Carolina Championships. The virtual conference showcased Career and Technical Education, with students participating in approximately 120 trade, technical and leadership competitions in more than 95 trade areas.

“We are proud of these talented students and applaud the skills they have developed in their chosen fields of study,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “College is about more than just going to class, and getting involved in organizations like SkillsUSA helps students take their education and career prospects to the next level.”