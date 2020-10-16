Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host virtual diversity, equity and inclusion conference

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will host “A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E. (Growth, Understanding, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity),” a virtual higher education diversity and inclusion conference, on November 6. The event is free and open to the public.

“A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E” aims to advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D.E.I.) issues in higher education, K-12, communities, and the workplace. The daylong conference will feature notable experts speaking on topics such as implicit bias, norms and discomfort in D.E.I. conversations, LGBTQIA student engagement, intersectionality in higher education, breaking down present-day barriers, and much more.

“The current social and political climate calls for higher education to be equipped to address historical racial inequalities and model values of inclusion and equity. We hope to create a learning space for participants to celebrate achievements, be inspired by best practices, and learn how to drive change in their organizations,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, said. “I am honored and excited to be part of this important and timely event, which I believe will contribute to greater understanding, awareness and action.”