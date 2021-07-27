Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to offer cosmetology instructor training program this fall

SALISBURY – The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Cosmetic Arts program is offering a cosmetology instructor pathway that allows licensed cosmetologists to earn the credentials to teach their craft.

For many licensed cosmetologists, teaching is a natural next step to enhance their careers once they have gained professional experience. Former Rowan-Cabarrus student Patricia Stirewalt operated a successful business before deciding to return for the cosmetology instructor program. She now works as a cosmetology instructor at the College, preparing new students to enter the field.

“I had gained plenty of experience and knowledge, and I felt confident I could share what I had learned,” Stirewalt said. “It is amazing to teach students what I have gained over the years and help them attain an education that has so many opportunities attached. This industry has a broad range of job opportunities that allow flexibility with family life, traveling and continuing education.”

Stirewalt’s favorite part of working in the cosmetology field is being able to make people feel good about themselves. “How you look certainly does not make you a better person, but it is rewarding to have the ability to help someone improve their self-esteem because they like the way they look,” she said.