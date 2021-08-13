Rowan-Cabarrus holds special ceremony for S.O.A.R. participants

Evelyn Medina, owner of Mean Mug Coffee Company in downtown Salisbury, also has welcomed S.O.A.R. students to work at her business doing tasks such as folding napkins or serving drinks to customers.

“The idea of our partnership with the S.O.A.R. program was to bring people with cognitive disabilities into the community, not only to teach them soft skills and how to participate, but so that the community will recognize and appreciate them,” Medina said. “The S.O.A.R. program is incredibly important, not only for the disabled adults it serves, but for the community as a whole. Sometimes people with disabilities – or as I say, people who are “differently able” – stay in the shadows. If we leave them there, they will not be able to reach the fulfilled life they deserve. They deserve to thrive. If we give them the opportunity, they will show us how high they can ‘soar.’ ”

The S.O.A.R. curriculum focuses on helping individuals become more independent and self-directed by teaching specific skills needed to function successfully in daily life. Classes are built around each student’s unique strengths and goals, covering functional academics, community living, health and safety, leisure activities, and humanities. Students use computers and other technology and participate in campus and community activities.